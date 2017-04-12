Report: NASA, Amazon Web Services Team Up to Commence Live Stream From Space

Amazon Web Services and NASA will live stream from space approximately 250 miles above earth during a panel discussion at the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters Show on April 26 in Las Vegas, Variety reported Tuesday.
Todd Spangler writes AWS’ will encode its Elemental software, currently used on board the International Space Station and at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, on the 4K resolution live feed during the event.
Amazon’s CloudFront Content Delivery Network will offer live-streaming access in 4K and HD resolutions while Roberts Communications Network will provide satellite downlink truck to transmit the feed from Johnson Space Center to the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Peggy Whitson, NASA astronaut and Expedition 51 commander, will communicate with Sam Blackman, AWS Elemental co-founder and CEO, via an ultra-high-definition broadcast as part of the “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood” panel, the space agency said Tuesday.
NASA noted that the panel will tackle the use of advanced imaging and cloud technologies for scientific research and filmmaking applications.
Members of the panel also include:
- Bernadette McDaid, Bau Entertainment head of development, virtual and augmented reality
- Dave McQueeney, IBM Watson Group senior principal investigator
- Khawaja Shams, AWS Elemental vice president of engineering
- Rodney Grubbs, NASA Imagery Experts program manager
- Tracy Caldwell Dyson, NASA astronaut
Interested viewers can watch the panel discussion for free via the AWS website.
