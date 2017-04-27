SpaceX is preparing for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to send a classified payload into space for the National Reconnaissance Office, Space News reported Wednesday.
Phillip Swarts writes the rocket will carry the NROL-76 payload that may include a data relay satellite built to operate in the Molniya orbit.
The company on Tuesday test-fired Falcon 9 as part of launch preparations and aims to recover the first stage booster of the rocket once it lands back to Cape Canaveral in Florida.
Swarts reported the mission will be SpaceX’s first launch support for NRO since the company received U.S. Air Force certification for its Falcon 9 in May 2015.
SpaceX also launched the rocket with a reused lower stage in March to deliver an Airbus-built SES-10 communications satellite into orbit.
Report: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket to Carry NRO Payload Into Orbit
