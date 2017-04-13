RMS‘ North American subsidiary has introduced a property management system on a Project Hosts-built cloud platform that is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
RMS – The Hospitality Cloud is now available to Defense Department and federal civilian clients via Project Hosts’ Federal Private Cloud, RMS said Wednesday.
The system works to help customers manage real estate properties, reservations, dining arrangements and personnel as well as features to-do lists and forecasting, historical and statutory reporting tools.
Todd Sabo, president of RMS’ North American arm, said the company aims to support military property and accommodations management functions with the Hospitality Cloud platform.
Scott Chapman, CEO and co-founder of Project Hosts, added the Federal Private Cloud also obtained impact-level 2 authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency.
RMS Debuts Property Mgmt System on FedRAMP-Authorized Private Cloud
