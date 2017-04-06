Rockwell Collins and affiliated firms to Embraer’s defense and security business have agreed to partner to evaluate and explore business opportunities in defense technology platforms.
Rockwell Collins signed the cooperation agreement Tuesday with Embraer’s Savis and Bradar subsidiaries at LAAD Defense & Security expo in Brazil, Embraer said Tuesday.
Bradar and Savis will work to integrate a radar platform – M20 – with the Rockwell Collins-built FireStorm system to develop a capability designed to provide situational awareness for warfighters and warn them of potential threats.
Jackson Schneider, CEO of Embraer’s defense and security business, said the partnership seeks to open new opportunities to integrate and provide defense technology offerings for Brazil’s armed forces and international market clients.
The partnership could also pursue opportunities in the Brazilian government’s SISFRON program that aims to secure the country’s 10,500-mile border from drugs and arms trafficking activities, according to a report by Brad Haynes for Reuters.
Schneider told Reuters that Embraer’s businesses have concluded approximately 70 percent of the initial contract on the program.
Rockwell Collins, Embraer Subsidiaries Agree to Integrate Tech for Defense Applications
