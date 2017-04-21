Rowan Trollope: Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Platform Obtains FedRAMP Certification

Cisco has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a hosted technology platform designed to help government users collaborate with co-workers, constituents, colleagues and partner organizations.
Rowan Trollope, senior vice president and general manager of internet of things and applications at Cisco, wrote in a blog entry posted Wednesday that the FedRAMP authorization for the Hosted Collaboration Solution for Government underscores the platform’s compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s security requirements.
He said HCS-G works to help government employees communicate remotely or through mobile devices and set up conferencing, messaging, presence, video and voice calling.
The platform is designed to also support telework, connected justice, telemedicine, and real-estate reduction efforts.
Trollope added the company also incorporated NIST requirements into the firm’s internet telephony products and Jabber unified communications client.
