Dell Technologies’ RSA Security business and the NATO Communications and Information Agency have agreed to exchange cyber threat data in an effort to build up situational awareness and safeguard networks from vulnerabilities.
RSA signed Tuesday the industry partnership agreement with NCI during the NITEC17 conference in Ottawa, Canada, the agency said Tuesday.
“RSA is thrilled to be joining forces with NATO; we believe greater levels of collaboration between private and public sectors to fight common adversaries is an absolute necessity,” said Mike Adler, vice president of RSA NetWitness Suite.
Under the agreement, RSA and NCI will work to share non-classified technical data on cyber threats and integrate the data with the agency’s cyber detection and prevention procedures.
The agreement has made RSA the 12th industry partner to join NCI’s cyber coalition.
RSA Security Inks Cyber Threat Data Sharing Agreement With NATO
Dell Technologies’ RSA Security business and the NATO Communications and Information Agency have agreed to exchange cyber threat data in an effort to build up situational awareness and safeguard networks from vulnerabilities.
RSA signed Tuesday the industry partnership agreement with NCI during the NITEC17 conference in Ottawa, Canada, the agency said Tuesday.
“RSA is thrilled to be joining forces with NATO; we believe greater levels of collaboration between private and public sectors to fight common adversaries is an absolute necessity,” said Mike Adler, vice president of RSA NetWitness Suite.
Under the agreement, RSA and NCI will work to share non-classified technical data on cyber threats and integrate the data with the agency’s cyber detection and prevention procedures.
The agreement has made RSA the 12th industry partner to join NCI’s cyber coalition.