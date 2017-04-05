Tony Moraco
Science Applications International Corp. plans to build a new facility in Cookeville, Tennessee, that will work to provide information technology support to commercial firms, federal civilian and defense agencies as well as local and state government agencies.
SAIC will unveil the Technology Integration Gateway facility in the summer of 2017 and add 300 jobs over a five-year period across several IT areas such as software development, computer engineering and programming, cybersecurity, cloud and data science, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the state’s economic and community development, announced SAIC’s plan Monday.
Tony Moraco, SAIC CEO and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company expects to partner with Tennessee Tech through the new facility and leverage the state governor’s job creation, post-secondary attainment and workforce development efforts in order to facilitate skills development to help meet SAIC clients’ IT missions.
SAIC will collaborate with Tennessee Tech to provide training opportunities for prospective IT professionals.
SAIC to Set Up Tech Integration Facility in Tennessee; Tony Moraco Comments
