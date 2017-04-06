Security Walls Awarded NASA Facility Protective Services Contract

Security Walls has been awarded a potential five-year, $45.3 million contract to provide a range of protective services at two NASA facilities located in Alabama and Louisiana.
NASA said Wednesday the company will help the agency secure physical infrastructure, technology and personnel as well as support emergency management, training requirements and range operations at the Marshall Space Flight Center and the Michoud Assembly Facility.
Work under the performance-based contract is scheduled to commence May 1 and could extend for an additional four years if all options are exercised.
Knoxville, Tennessee-based Security Walls develops and maintains security programs meant to help clients detect, deter and deflect potential security threats.
