The U.S. Marine Corps and the Defense Department‘s Defense Innovation Unit Experimental have awarded Sensofusion a contract to further develop a mobile platform designed to counter unmanned aircraft systems.
Sensofusion said Thursday its Airfence mobile system will serve as the core of the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab’s mobile counter-UAS system as well as support Marines’ efforts to develop new tactics, techniques and procedures
Airfence is designed to detect and defeat UAS threats using proprietary radio frequency technology.
Maj. J.B. Persons, air combat element branch head at MCWL, said force protection technologies like Airfence will be an “essential” part of future integrated air defense systems due to the proliferation of commercially-available UAS.
Persons added that the Marine Corps looks to transition Airfence to operating forces as soon as possible.
The mobile platform is currently used in urban environments by law enforcement and government VIPs such as presidents and prime ministers.
Sensofusion aims to offer the Airfence to other U.S. service branches such as the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Department of Homeland Security to support border protection.
Airfence is also deployed at international airports, military bases, government buildings and prisons.
Sensofusion to Develop Counter-UAS Mobile System for Marine Corps
