Luxembourg-based geostationary satellite operator SES has launched a satellite communication-based vehicle platform that works to provide high-speed connectivity and communication services in support of defense, humanitarian, commercial and civil missions.
Nicole Robinson, corporate vice president of government market solutions at SES, said in a statement released Thursday the Rapid Response Vehicle is designed to provide multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity to aid border security, disaster response, humanitarian and peacekeeping operations.
RRV is a plug-and-play mobile platform built to provide users with broadband, voice, data file transfer and video conferencing services over Ka-, Ku and Military X-band frequencies via SES’ fleet of satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbits.
The vehicle has multiple-input/multiple-output, software-defined radio tool that works to support push-to-talk frequencies and 3G/4G LTE networks and is designed to work with the SES-built Tactical Persistent Surveillance platform that performs situational awareness functions.
SES exhibited the RRV platform in March at the Humanitarian ICT Forum in California.
SES Unveils Satcom-Based Vehicle for Defense, Disaster Response Missions
