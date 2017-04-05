Space Systems Loral and NASA have reviewed systems requirements for a robotic spacecraft designed to carry out a satellite servicing mission in low-Earth orbit.
The two-day evaluation brought together SSL and NASA teams to verify functional and performance requirements for the Restore-L spacecraft, the company said Tuesday.
SSL received a potential five-year, $127 million contract last year to help the space agency build, deploy and operate Restore-L.
The requirements will apply modifications to the SSL 1300 satellite platform, which has supported commercial missions in geostationary orbit.
SSL noted the spacecraft will work to provide structural support, propulsion, attitude control, power and data and communications interface for the Restore-L robotic payload.
SSL, NASA Complete System Requirements Review for Robotic Satellite Servicing Spacecraft
