Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based medical device maker Stimwave has secured a five-year contract to supply spinal cord stimulators to the Defense Logistics Agency.
Stimwave said Friday it will provide its Stimwave Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulation device and StimQ Peripheral Nerve Stimulator to DLA under a distribution and pricing agreement negotiated by TAMM Net.
Laura Perryman, president and CEO of Stimwave, said the contract will facilitate the delivery of the company’s products to doctors at military treatment centers worldwide.
Stimwave’s wireless neuromodulation devices work to relieve pain through the delivery of small energy pulses to specific nerves and are 95 percent smaller than commercially available spinal cord stimulators.
The company received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in March 2016 to market its neuromodulation tools to relieve pain in the peripheral nervous system a year after it launched the devices for use in leg and chronic back pain relief.
Stimwave Lands DLA Wireless Neuromodulation Tech Distribution Contract
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based medical device maker Stimwave has secured a five-year contract to supply spinal cord stimulators to the Defense Logistics Agency.
Stimwave said Friday it will provide its Stimwave Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulation device and StimQ Peripheral Nerve Stimulator to DLA under a distribution and pricing agreement negotiated by TAMM Net.
Laura Perryman, president and CEO of Stimwave, said the contract will facilitate the delivery of the company’s products to doctors at military treatment centers worldwide.
Stimwave’s wireless neuromodulation devices work to relieve pain through the delivery of small energy pulses to specific nerves and are 95 percent smaller than commercially available spinal cord stimulators.
The company received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in March 2016 to market its neuromodulation tools to relieve pain in the peripheral nervous system a year after it launched the devices for use in leg and chronic back pain relief.