The U.S. Agency for International Development has awarded Tetra Tech a $57 million contract to help USAID promote clean energy practices in Pakistan.
Tetra Tech said Thursday it will support project developers and investors in efforts to secure private sector funding sources to generate 2,000 to 3,000 megawatts of electricity over the next four years as part of the Clean Energy for Pakistan’s Economy initiative.
The company will also provide technical services meant to help boost private investment in clean energy projects such as the advancement of transmission systems and energy markets as well as the development of sector governance through policy reforms on the privatization of energy services.
The efforts seek to foster economic and social development work as well as create a sustainable energy supply in the country, Tetra Tech noted.
Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech chairman and CEO, said the company has provided energy performance improvement systems to governments and electric utilities for decades.
Tetra Tech Lands $57M USAID Contract to Promote Clean Energy in Pakistan
