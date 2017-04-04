Textron‘s unmanned systems division has been awarded a $14.8 million contract to build an additional two fourth-generation Common Unmanned Surface Vehicles for the U.S. Navy‘s Unmanned Influence Sweep System program.
The company said Monday the service branch plans to use the CUSVs for a Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle mission that will involve mine-hunting, neutralization and sweeping operations.
CUSV is designed to carry multiple payloads such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, mine neutralization, nonlethal weapon and side-scan sonar technologies.
“We are pleased to see the Navy’s request for two additional vessels to support their mine countermeasure mission and are excited to be a part of the growing adoption of unmanned technologies in support of the Navy’s mission to safely secure our waters,” said Wayne Prender, Textron vice president of Textron’s surface and control systems division.
Textron commenced on-water tests of its CUSV platform on Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain in January.
Textron to Build 2 More Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Navy’s Mine Countermeasure Mission
