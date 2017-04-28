A new Thales report says 61 percent of U.S. federal information technology executives said they have seen an increase in IT security spending at their agencies this year.
Thales said Thursday the annual data threat report it released with analyst firm 451 Research also found that 34 percent of federal IT respondents said their agencies encountered a data breach in the past 12 months.
Fifty-three percent of the respondents consider lack of budget and personnel as the top barrier to achieving information security.
“The U.S. federal government is racing to boost data security against odds not generally faced in the private sector today,” said Garrett Bekker, principal analyst for information security at 451 Research.
“A major challenge in securing the far-flung systems in the U.S. federal government is the plethora of aging legacy systems still in place,” he added.
The report also showed that 92 percent of federal IT executives say they would host sensitive data in cloud, internet of things, containers, big data and other advanced technology platforms this year.
Thales noted that 60 percent of respondents cited encryption as the top security control to facilitate data privacy and digital transformation, while more than 70 percent said they would ramp up the adoption of cloud services if data encryption tools are in place in the cloud.
Thales Report: 61% of US Federal IT Pros Cite Increased Data Security Spending at Agencies
A new Thales report says 61 percent of U.S. federal information technology executives said they have seen an increase in IT security spending at their agencies this year.
Thales said Thursday the annual data threat report it released with analyst firm 451 Research also found that 34 percent of federal IT respondents said their agencies encountered a data breach in the past 12 months.
Fifty-three percent of the respondents consider lack of budget and personnel as the top barrier to achieving information security.
“The U.S. federal government is racing to boost data security against odds not generally faced in the private sector today,” said Garrett Bekker, principal analyst for information security at 451 Research.
“A major challenge in securing the far-flung systems in the U.S. federal government is the plethora of aging legacy systems still in place,” he added.
The report also showed that 92 percent of federal IT executives say they would host sensitive data in cloud, internet of things, containers, big data and other advanced technology platforms this year.
Thales noted that 60 percent of respondents cited encryption as the top security control to facilitate data privacy and digital transformation, while more than 70 percent said they would ramp up the adoption of cloud services if data encryption tools are in place in the cloud.