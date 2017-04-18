The Treasury Department has begun its search for industry sources to support the implementation of a system for the department to manage mobile devices and applications.
The department said in FedBizOpps notice published Friday it seeks potential vendors that can provide mobile device management integration, help desk and support services for approximately 100,000 users.
The Treasury wants its future MDM platform to include an expense management software platform housed in a managed data center or cloud infrastructure or provided through a software-as-a-service delivery model.
Interested parties can submit responses to the department until May 4.
Treasury Dept Issues RFI on Mobile Device Mgmt System
