Vencore’s research arm has won a potential four-year, $10.3 million contract to research and develop software platforms in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Dispersed Computing program.
The DCOMP program seeks to create software instantiations of protocol stacks and algorithms to build up the performance of networks and applications through the use of dispersed computing systems, the Defense Department said Monday.
Vencore Labs will perform contract work at its facility in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, through April 2021.
The DCOMP program also aims to advance the development of technologies in network protocols and systems that can run in environments with highly variable network connectivity as well as facilitate the transition of code to data in support of mission, application and user requirements.
DARPA received 42 proposals for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and will obligate $1.2 million from fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Raytheon’s BBN Technologies subsidiary also won a contract to support the DCOMP program.
Vencore Labs Gets DARPA Contract to Support Dispersed Computing Research Program
