Vencore Lands $980M NGA Analytical, Technical Support IDIQ Spot; Mac Curtis Comments

Mac Curtis
Vencore has secured a prime position on a potential five-year, $980 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide technical support services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
The company said Tuesday it will help NGA integrate analytics services and GEOINT sources to track and build up collection strategies as well as simulation and modeling operations under the multiple-award contract for the agency’s Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services program.
Mac Curtis, Vencore president and CEO and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the contract award reflects the company’s work in the analytical area.
Curtis added he expects the MACSS program to help expand Vencore’s partnership with NGA beyond integration and systems engineering work.
