Bill Rowan
Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware, has said government agencies’ cloud migration efforts and use of technologies such as software-defined networking could lead to increased automation, Federal News Radio reported Friday.
Rowan, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, told Jason Miller in an interview that automation can help agencies isolate malware during an attack; protect connected systems; and launch recovery and mitigation processes.
“The more we can automate and remove the self-inflicted wounds that can be created, the better off we will be and the better we will the return on investment longer-term,” Rowan added.
He noted many agencies continue to virtualize their internal infrastructure and are currently 45 percent finished with virtualization efforts.
Rowan also projected that most agencies will seek the help of multiple cloud providers and invest in virtualization across all cloud environments.
VMWare’s Bill Rowan: Cloud Migration Projects to Drive Govt IT Automation
Bill Rowan
Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware, has said government agencies’ cloud migration efforts and use of technologies such as software-defined networking could lead to increased automation, Federal News Radio reported Friday.
Rowan, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, told Jason Miller in an interview that automation can help agencies isolate malware during an attack; protect connected systems; and launch recovery and mitigation processes.
“The more we can automate and remove the self-inflicted wounds that can be created, the better off we will be and the better we will the return on investment longer-term,” Rowan added.
He noted many agencies continue to virtualize their internal infrastructure and are currently 45 percent finished with virtualization efforts.
Rowan also projected that most agencies will seek the help of multiple cloud providers and invest in virtualization across all cloud environments.