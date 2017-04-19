A business unit of VSE has received a potential five-year, $16.6 million contract to overhaul, modify and repair engines in the State Department‘s fleet of 85 UH-1H “Huey” helicopters.
Prime Turbines will perform work on T53-L-703 engines in support of the aviation office at DoS’ Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the company said Tuesday.
Paul Goffredi, president and chief operating officer of VSE’s aviation segment, said work will occur at a Honeywell-certified engine overhaul and repair facility in Meza, Arizona.
“This opportunity is consistent with our strategy to bring the mature capabilities of our acquired subsidiaries into new markets and expands our fleet sustainment competencies,” said VSE CEO Maurice Gauthier.
DoS’ aviation program supports drug interdiction, contractor training, personnel and equipment movement, embassy support, personnel and equipment movement, reconnaissance and personnel recovery operations.
VSE Unit to Overhaul Engines of State Dept’s UH-1H Fleet
