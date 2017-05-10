Accenture Lands SEC Cloud Automation BPA; Elaine Beeman Comments

Accenture has received a five-year contract from the Securities and Exchange Commission to set up and maintain a structure designed to deliver enterprise automation support services related to the ServiceNow cloud-based platform to SEC.
Accenture’s federal services business has partnered with Bravium Consulting to provide ServiceNow-related capabilities to SEC under the blanket purchase agreement, Accenture said Tuesday.
Through the BPA, Accenture will provide SEC access to ServiceNow-linked customer relationship management support, business process re-engineering services, business domain professionals and project evaluation as well as standards and guidelines for application design and execution.
Elaine Beeman, managing director of federal civilian portfolio at Accenture, said the company will work to provide an “enterprise-level strategy” to field ServiceNow-related platforms and services through the ServiceNow Solution Center.
SEC uses the ServiceNow cloud platform to oversee infrastructure operations in an effort to protect securities exchanges, investment advisers, securities dealers and brokers, mutual funds and other financial securities markets in the U.S.
