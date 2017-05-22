A business unit of Accenture will continue to help the U.S. Army operate and maintain a web-based financial and asset management platform under a $59.5 million contract modification.
The Defense Department said Friday that Accenture’s federal services business will provide operations and maintenance support for the service branch’s General Fund Enterprise Business System along with its year-end activities and baseline and release delivery.
GFEBS went live in 2012 and helps the Army acquire, deploy, develop, integrate and sustain enterprise-wide financial and procurement management applications to aid current and future missions.
The system is designed to standardize and facilitate data sharing across the active and reserve forces.
The Army Contracting Command obligated $3.1 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award of the modification.
Accenture to Continue O&M Support for Army Financial ERP System
