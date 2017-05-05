Adnan Ahmed: CNSI Government Services Unit Hits CMMI Maturity Level 3

Adnan Ahmed
CNSI‘s government services organization unit has obtained a Capability Maturity Model Integration level 3 rating from the CMMI Institute.
CUNIX Infotech ran an independent CMMI appraisal to determine whether CNSI’s government services business performs processes at a “defined” level, CNSI said April 28.
The rating indicates that an organization’s processes are well-characterized and described in standards, procedures, tools and methods, CNSI noted.
Adnan Ahmed, CNSI co-founder and president, said the appraisal reflects the company’s commitment to operational quality.
Rockville, Maryland-based CNSI offers information technology and business process outsourcing products and services to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.
