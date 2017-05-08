AECOM has received a five-year, $9 million foreign military sales contract from the U.S. Army to provide a range of professional architecture and engineering support services.
The Defense Department said Friday AECOM’s technical services business unit will furnish required labor, materials, supplies and equipment in support of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Work is scheduled to occur through May 4, 2022.
The Army Corps of Engineers received one offer for the contract through an online solicitation and will be determined with each task order.
AECOM Secures Army FMS Contract for Architecture, Engineering Support Services
