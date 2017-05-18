Raytheon has received a potential six-year, $49 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to integrate a surveillance technology into T-38A/B and A-10 aircraft platforms.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the company will provide Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast equipment for T-38A/Bs and A-10s in an effort to help the Air Force comply with a Federal Aviation Administration mandate.
FAA requires that aircraft operating in controlled U.S. airspace be equipped with the ADS-B system by Jan. 1, 2020, as part of the agency’s Next-Generation Air Transportation System initiative.
Raytheon will perform contract work in Florida, Indiana and Maryland through May 16, 2023.
DoD noted that the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $1.5 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Air Force Taps Raytheon to Provide Surveillance Tech for T-38, A-10 Planes
