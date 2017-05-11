Airbus has formed a new subsidiary that aims to offer aerial imagery services across the energy, agriculture, insurance and state and local government sectors.
Airbus Aerial has main offices in the U.S. and Europe and seeks to use aerospace and software platforms in efforts to help customers obtain and analyze data from unmanned aerial vehicles, high-altitude aircraft and satellites, the company said Wednesday.
Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus’s defence and space segment, said the newly formed subsidiary will partner with data analytics companies, vehicle manufacturers and service providers to introduce data-focused service offerings.
“In the future, additional pillars of the Airbus Aerial activities will be in the area of cargo drone services as well as providing connectivity via aerial assets,” Hoke added.
Jesse Kallman, a 12-year UAS industry veteran, will lead Airbus Aerial’s U.S. operations through its headquarters in Atlanta.
Kallman previously worked at Georgia Institute of Technology, Airware, Booz Allen Hamilton and Northrop Grumman.
He also served as president of the Silicon Valley Chapter of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and CEO of the Small UAV Coalition.
Airbus Establishes Aerial Imagery Business for Commercial, Govt Customers
Airbus has formed a new subsidiary that aims to offer aerial imagery services across the energy, agriculture, insurance and state and local government sectors.
Airbus Aerial has main offices in the U.S. and Europe and seeks to use aerospace and software platforms in efforts to help customers obtain and analyze data from unmanned aerial vehicles, high-altitude aircraft and satellites, the company said Wednesday.
Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus’s defence and space segment, said the newly formed subsidiary will partner with data analytics companies, vehicle manufacturers and service providers to introduce data-focused service offerings.
“In the future, additional pillars of the Airbus Aerial activities will be in the area of cargo drone services as well as providing connectivity via aerial assets,” Hoke added.
Jesse Kallman, a 12-year UAS industry veteran, will lead Airbus Aerial’s U.S. operations through its headquarters in Atlanta.
Kallman previously worked at Georgia Institute of Technology, Airware, Booz Allen Hamilton and Northrop Grumman.
He also served as president of the Silicon Valley Chapter of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and CEO of the Small UAV Coalition.