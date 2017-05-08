Asked to gauge the impact disruptive technologies will have, industry experts attending KPMG’s 2017 Global Analyst Day in Boston ranked cognitive technology, robotic process automation and the Internet of Things as the top technologies that will have the greatest impact over the next three years, reported PR NewsWire.
Analysts Rank Top 3 Most Disruptive Technologies
Asked to gauge the impact disruptive technologies will have, industry experts attending KPMG’s 2017 Global Analyst Day in Boston ranked cognitive technology, robotic process automation and the Internet of Things as the top technologies that will have the greatest impact over the next three years, reported PR NewsWire.
“Disruption knows no boundaries and, like us, our clients need to place innovation at their core in order to succeed,” said Mike Nolan, KPMG’s vice chair of Innovation & Enterprise Solutions in the U.S. “By formulating governance and processes around innovation, companies can understand the emerging signals in the market, make smart investments, and build the right technology capabilities to successfully transform their business.”
The event, themed “Shaping the 21st Century Enterprise – for Our Clients and Ourselves,” featured KPMG leaders and 60 global industry analysts. They shared client experiences, new solutions, and insights from around the globe. In the survey prior to the event, analysts also honed in on customer service as a key strategic priority for business leaders, stressing the need to use data and analytics to bring technological speed to customers’ needs.
The survey also found that 90 percent of CEOs are “concerned with the issue of changing customer loyalty and a large number fear their current product or services will not be relevant for their customers in just three years’ time,” said Tim Jones, Global Head of Management Consulting at KPMG.
“Our clients who are having the most success in their digital transformation are those who understand and are quickly acting on digital disruption in their industry, create an outside-in approach toward customer experience, link front office experience to the middle and back office functions, and who drive culture change in their organizations,” said Rick Wright, KPMG’s leader of digital transformation in the U.S.