Orbital ATK has received a $76 million order to produce and deliver an undisclosed number of .50 caliber ammunition to the U.S. Army.
The Army placed the order for small-caliber ammunition under a supply contract with Orbital ATK, the company said Wednesday
Jim Nichols, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s small caliber systems division, said that company-made ammunition will support U.S. warfighters and allies.
The Army ordered $92 million in 5.56 millimeter and 7.62 mm small-caliber rounds from Orbital ATK in April.
Orbital ATK said it has produced more than 17 billion ammunition rounds at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri since 2000.
Army Orders $76M in Orbital ATK Small Caliber Ammo; Jim Nichols Comments
Orbital ATK has received a $76 million order to produce and deliver an undisclosed number of .50 caliber ammunition to the U.S. Army.
The Army placed the order for small-caliber ammunition under a supply contract with Orbital ATK, the company said Wednesday
Jim Nichols, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s small caliber systems division, said that company-made ammunition will support U.S. warfighters and allies.
The Army ordered $92 million in 5.56 millimeter and 7.62 mm small-caliber rounds from Orbital ATK in April.
Orbital ATK said it has produced more than 17 billion ammunition rounds at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri since 2000.