Army Unveils Cyber Range Market Research Plan
The U.S. Army‘s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation seeks market research that can aid the development of an acquisition strategy for a multi-year National Cyber Range Complex event planning and operations support contract.
The service branch said in a special notice published Tuesday on FedBizOpps the NCRC research effort seeks to address an existing Test Resource Management Center’s mission to provide realistic cybersecurity environments for test and evaluation tasks under Defense Department acquisition programs.
Lockheed Martin helps run the DoD’s Test Resource Management Center that houses an national cyber range composed of a protected facility, multidisciplinary staff, a security architecture and integrated cyber testing tools.
The Army plans to host an industry day on June 21 in Orlando, Florida to discuss technical requirements for the NCRC with interested companies.
TRMC also looks to build an interconnected complex of NCR-like facilities on government properties located in Florida and Maryland as part of efforts to address a demand for cybersecurity and cyber mission force training and certification programs.