ARN: IBM to Provide Mainframe Storage Infrastructure for Australia’s Human Services Dept

IBM has secured a $10.1 million contract from Australia’s human services department to provide mainframe storage infrastructure, ARN reported Thursday.
A spokesperson for the department told ARN that IBM will deliver new mainframe disk storage arrays to replace aging ones under the contract.
“The scope includes supply of hardware and operating systems, installation and secure disposal services,” the spokesperson added.
The award was made through a non-competitive procurement process and work will occur through Sept. 30, according to the report.
IBM currently competes for other contracts from the human services department including the welfare payments system overhaul, which could cost approximately $737 million, ARN noted.
