AT&T has agreed with Oracle to migrate thousands of databases and related applications workloads to the latter’s cloud platforms.
Oracle said Thursday the strategic agreement with AT&T covers its portfolio of cloud offerings that include platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service and database-as-a-service.
AT&T will also integrate its big data and machine learning capabilities with Oracle’s Field Service Cloud platform to facilitate the scheduling process and deployment of the former’s approximately 70,000 field technicians.
John Donovan, chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T’s technology and operations, said the partnership with Oracle seeks to advance network transformation and cloud migration in an effort to build up performance and facilitate customer service delivery.
The agreement comes as AT&T aims to virtualize 55 percent of its key network functions by the end of this year and 75 percent by 2020.
AT&T Inks Agreement to Migrate Databases, Apps to Oracle Cloud Platforms
