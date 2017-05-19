AWS Adds Serverless Computing Service to GovCloud Region

Amazon Web Services has begun to offer a serverless computing service in the company’s GovCloud isolated cloud region for U.S. government customers.
AWS said Thursday the AWS Lambda computing service is designed to help developers run code in GovCloud without provisioning or managing servers.
Lambda works to execute code when needed and charge users only for the compute time consumed, AWS added.
The service also performs administration support, including server and operating system maintenance; capacity provisioning and automatic scaling; and code monitoring, among others.
Lambda can run users’ code within a virtual private cloud by default and allow the code to access other AWS services, the company noted.
