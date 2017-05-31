Australia’s defense ministry has renewed a supply chain agreement with BAE Systems to continue to give Australian companies access to commercial and defense opportunities within BAE’s international business.
The British defense contractor said Monday its Global Access Program has helped Australian firms secure export deals for products such as military vehicle restraint systems, ship evacuation equipment, precision components for aerospace customers, armored steel and software analysis platforms.
Fifteen Australian companies have landed export contracts and more than 100 businesses have attended training sessions, overseas trade missions and international networking events through the program since it was launched in 2012.
BAE has also announced its commitment to the Business Council of Australia’s Australian Small Business Supplier Payment Code — an industry-led effort that promotes prompt and on-time payment for suppliers and recognizes the need for best practice standards.
The company’s supply chain in Australia is comprised of more than 1,600 companies that contribute a total of $210 million to the gross domestic product.
BAE said it supports Australian companies to qualify for and chase export opportunities in U.S., U.K., Turkey, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Japan in the land, air, sea and electronic systems domains.
BAE Extends Agreement to Provide International Business Opportunities for Australian Companies
Australia’s defense ministry has renewed a supply chain agreement with BAE Systems to continue to give Australian companies access to commercial and defense opportunities within BAE’s international business.
The British defense contractor said Monday its Global Access Program has helped Australian firms secure export deals for products such as military vehicle restraint systems, ship evacuation equipment, precision components for aerospace customers, armored steel and software analysis platforms.
Fifteen Australian companies have landed export contracts and more than 100 businesses have attended training sessions, overseas trade missions and international networking events through the program since it was launched in 2012.
BAE has also announced its commitment to the Business Council of Australia’s Australian Small Business Supplier Payment Code — an industry-led effort that promotes prompt and on-time payment for suppliers and recognizes the need for best practice standards.
The company’s supply chain in Australia is comprised of more than 1,600 companies that contribute a total of $210 million to the gross domestic product.
BAE said it supports Australian companies to qualify for and chase export opportunities in U.S., U.K., Turkey, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Japan in the land, air, sea and electronic systems domains.