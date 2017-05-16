BAE Systems has selected Deloitte to replace KPMG as the British defense contractor’s auditor following a formal tender process led by BAE’s audit committee.
BAE said Friday Deloitte’s proposed appointment as auditor is subject to approval by BAE shareholders at the annual general meeting in May 2018.
If approved, Deloitte will serve as auditor for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2018 and KPMG will remain in the role through the end of FY 2017.
BAE decided to replace KPMG as auditor after 36 years to meet the European Union’s Audit Regulation and Directive which was implemented in 2016, economia reported Monday.
The regulation requires companies to tender their audit at least once every 10 years and change their auditor at least every 20 years, the publication noted.
BAE Picks Deloitte as New Auditor
