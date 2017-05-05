BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary plans to invest $8.4 million to expand operations at a company facility in Aiken County, South Carolina, and expects to create more than 120 jobs through the expansion effort.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce said Tuesday that BAE Systems Inc. will also add new equipment and machinery as well as renovate office space in its facility located at 15 Windham Boulevard in South Carolina.
The state’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development authorized job development credits for the company’s project.
“Given the global security concerns and challenging business environment, it’s important for BAE Systems to continue investing in the best possible products and services for the warfighter,” said Michael Eaton, site and operations manager at BAE’s Aiken facility.
The company’s facilities across South Carolina integrate electronic and tactical vehicles and provide information technology security services to U.S. military and government customers.
BAE will also invest $44.5 million to increase production capacity in York, Pennsylvania.
BAE Plans to Add 120 Jobs Through Aiken County, S.C. Facility Expansion
BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary plans to invest $8.4 million to expand operations at a company facility in Aiken County, South Carolina, and expects to create more than 120 jobs through the expansion effort.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce said Tuesday that BAE Systems Inc. will also add new equipment and machinery as well as renovate office space in its facility located at 15 Windham Boulevard in South Carolina.
The state’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development authorized job development credits for the company’s project.
“Given the global security concerns and challenging business environment, it’s important for BAE Systems to continue investing in the best possible products and services for the warfighter,” said Michael Eaton, site and operations manager at BAE’s Aiken facility.
The company’s facilities across South Carolina integrate electronic and tactical vehicles and provide information technology security services to U.S. military and government customers.
BAE will also invest $44.5 million to increase production capacity in York, Pennsylvania.