BAE Systems‘ Australian subsidiary has landed a four-year, $30 million contract to help the Australian navy update its maritime satellite communications terminals.
The company said Thursday upgrade work on the Maritime element of the Advanced SATCOM Terrestrial Infrastructure System communications terminals will take place at BAE facilities in South Australia and Sydney.
MASTIS terminals use two antennas that simultaneously transmit and receive X– and Ka-band frequencies to offer SATCOM availability and data capacity for navy ships even within environments that have heavy interference.
BAE Systems noted that the updates will help boost bandwidth to help support the usage of defense satellite capacities and network interoperability between aircraft, land based and ship platforms.
The company expects to create up to 20 jobs through the project.
BAE Subsidiary to Update Maritime SATCOM Terminals for Australian Navy
