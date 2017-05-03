BAE to Increase Manufacturing Capacity in Pennsylvania, Add 530 Full-Time Positions

BAE Systems plans to establish a new office and implement machining and manufacturing systems at a company facility in York, Pennsylvania, as part of efforts to increase its production capacity.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Monday that BAE will invest more than $44.5 million to fund the project and expects to create as many as 530 jobs over a three-year period.
“We’re excited to expand our workforce and continue creating Pennsylvania jobs supporting the U.S. military and its allies,” said Adam Zarfoss, vice president of operations at BAE’s combat vehicles business area.
Zarfoss added has designed, built and supported combat vehicles and artillery systems for armed forces over the past 50 years.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development proposed a $3.4 million financing assistance to BAE that covers job creation tax credits as well as funds from the state’s First grant program and Workforce and Economic Development Network.
