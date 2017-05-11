BAE Systems‘ technology solutions and services business has secured a $48.5 million contract option for management, operations, maintenance and logistical support services to the U.S. Air Force‘s radar system for missile warning and space surveillance operations.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that support work on the Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems will occur in Alaska, California, Massachusetts, Greenland and the U.K. through Aug. 31, 2018.
DoD noted that the 21st Contracting Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado will obligate the full amount of the exercised option from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
BAE was awarded a three-year contract extension from the Air Force Space Command in February 2014 to continue helping the Air Force maintain SSPARS.
SSPARS is a network of radars designed to monitor more than 16,000 objects that orbit Earth as well as inactive satellites, rocket parts and other debris that can potentially enter the planet’s atmosphere.
BAE Unit to Extend O&M, Logistics Support for Air Force’s Space Radar System
