BAE Systems has formally presented a Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft and a Hawk jet trainer built for Oman’s air force during a ceremony held at the company facility’s in Warton, England.
The company said Monday it showcased both aircraft platforms to more than 100 delegates that included Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, defense minister of Oman, and Mattar Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani, commander of Oman’s air force.
“We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Defense as deliveries of the first aircraft begin,” said Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE’s military air and information business.
A fly-past of Oman’s first Typhoon combat jet followed the presentation ceremony.
The Omani Sultanate said in December 2012 it would procure a total of 12 Eurofighter Typhoons and eight Hawks.
BAE is scheduled to begin deliveries of the initial aircraft later this year.
BAE Unveils Oman’s 1st Typhoon Fighter, Hawk Trainer Aircraft
BAE Systems has formally presented a Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft and a Hawk jet trainer built for Oman’s air force during a ceremony held at the company facility’s in Warton, England.
The company said Monday it showcased both aircraft platforms to more than 100 delegates that included Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, defense minister of Oman, and Mattar Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani, commander of Oman’s air force.
“We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Defense as deliveries of the first aircraft begin,” said Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE’s military air and information business.
A fly-past of Oman’s first Typhoon combat jet followed the presentation ceremony.
The Omani Sultanate said in December 2012 it would procure a total of 12 Eurofighter Typhoons and eight Hawks.
BAE is scheduled to begin deliveries of the initial aircraft later this year.