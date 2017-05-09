Boeing and the U.S. Air Force have demonstrated the capacity of an airborne networking system to facilitate and secure communications between multiple aircraft and ground stations.
The company said Monday its Talon HATE networking system helped F-15C pilots share information via the military’s Link 16, Common Data Link and Wideband Global Satellite Communications System during a flight test held at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
Talon HATE also helped users transmit data between the F-15C and other Air Force weapon systems and aircraft, Boeing added.
“We look forward to fielding this system, not only to immediately provide aircrews with actionable information faster and at a higher quality, but also to help the Air Force learn important lessons for the employment of tactical gateway systems in the future,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Bradley, Air Force’s Talon HATE manager.
Paul Geery, Boeing manager for the Talon HATE program and vice president of mission solutions division at the company’s Phantom Works subsidiary, said the platform works to facilitate datalink connection between F-15Cs and F-22s through the integration of information for the pilot into a common operating picture.
The company also plans to test the networking system with advanced sensors later this year.
Boeing, Air Force Test Aircraft-Terminal Communications via Airborne Networking Tech
