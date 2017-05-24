Boeing Performs Radar Upgrade on Saudi Arabia’s AWACS Aircraft

Boeing has completed an effort to optimize the radar systems of Saudi Arabia’s fleet of E-3A airborne warning and control system aircraft.
The Radar System Improvement Program is intended to boost the original equipment’s radar sensitivity and widen the range for tracking targets, Boeing said Tuesday.
Northrop Grumman provided the RSIP kit which is comprised of a new radar computer, a radar control maintenance panel and electrical and mechanical software and hardware.
Boeing engineers and technicians installed the upgrades on the first AWACS aircraft at the Boeing Field in Seattle while the rest of the aircraft were modernized at Alsalam Aerospace Industries‘ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based facility, with the help of Boeing personnel.
Saudi Arabia initially received its Boeing-built AWACS aircraft from June 1986 to September 1987.
The E-3 is based on Boeing’s 707/320 commercial planes and is designed to provide command and control, battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking support.
