Boeing has picked its St. Louis, Missouri-based facility to assemble the trainer aircraft the company built with Saab should the industry team win the T-X contract with the U.S. Air Force.
Boeing said Monday it expects the T-X trainer jet work to create and support approximately 1,800 indirect and direct jobs in the state.
The decision came a month after Boeing and Saab conducted a flight test of their second T-X model aircraft.
The Air Force issued a request for proposals in December 2016 to produce a total of 350 trainer jets designed to replace its fleet of T-38 aircraft under a potential $16 billion program.
The service branch plans to award the contract later this year and achieve initial operating capability by 2024.
Boeing to Produce T-X Trainer Aircraft Offering at Missouri Facility
