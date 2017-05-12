Booz Allen’s New South Carolina Facility to Support Digital Services Work for Govt Clients

Booz Allen Hamilton has unveiled a new 75,000-square-foot office in Charleston, South Carolina, in a push to support the work of the company’s digital solutions business with federal agencies, facilitate collaboration and bring technology platforms to government clients.
The Charleston Digital Hub is part of Booz Allen’s Vision 2020 strategy that seeks to develop tech platforms and advance growth through capability, market and human resource investments, the company said Thursday.
Booz Allen plans to hire 90 additional employees by the end of 2017 to bring the hub’s total workforce to 400 and meet the increasing demand for digital services.
The company expects the expansion through the new digital facility to generate more than $10 million in capital investments.
Booz Allen’s digital solutions segment works to support digital transformation efforts of the U.S. Navy, Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies through agile methodologies.
Elizabeth Buske, a vice president at Booz Allen, said the new digital hub seeks to provide the company’s technology professionals a research and development space to build and evaluate enterprise software platforms for clients.
The launch of the new office space came nearly two years after Booz Allen acquired SPARC’s software development business unit.
Booz Allen tapped McMillan Pazdan Smith to serve as the new hub’s principal architect, while Frampton Construction and Agracil provided general contractor and development services to build the new facility.
