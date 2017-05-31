Booz Allen to Support Navy C2 Program Office Under $72M Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a five-year, $72 million contract to help the U.S. Navy‘s Command and Control Program Office ensure that naval warfighters have access to situational awareness and tactical data.
The company said Tuesday it will provide acquisition and program management support for all of PMW 150 command and control divisions.
PMW 150 disseminates chemical-biological warnings, logistics and targeting support displays to U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, joint and coalition missions.
Jennie Brooks, a Booz Allen vice president, said the company’s team of consulting and technical professionals will work to provide warfighters access to technology needed to help them accomplish their missions.
The Navy also awarded the company a five-year, $59 million in March for professional support services to the service branch’s battlespace awareness and information operations program office, or PMW 120.
