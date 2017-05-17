Ken Asbury
CACI International has secured a two-year, $21 million task order from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to perform cybersecurity systems support for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.
The company said Wednesday it will support NAVFAC’s efforts to meet Defense Department information assurance standards for providing cybersecurity to the U.S. Navy‘s industrial control systems.
CACI president and CEO Ken Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the award builds on the company’s professional relationship with Navy customers.
Asbury added the company seeks to expand business systems support to the service branch.
Work under the task order will broaden CACI’s experience in designing, developing, configuring, certifying and accrediting hardware and software intended to help secure the Navy’s industrial control systems.
The order was awarded through the SPAWAR Integrated Cyber Operations contract vehicle.
CACI to Extend NAVFAC Cybersecurity Support; Ken Asbury Comments
Ken Asbury
CACI International has secured a two-year, $21 million task order from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to perform cybersecurity systems support for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.
The company said Wednesday it will support NAVFAC’s efforts to meet Defense Department information assurance standards for providing cybersecurity to the U.S. Navy‘s industrial control systems.
CACI president and CEO Ken Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the award builds on the company’s professional relationship with Navy customers.
Asbury added the company seeks to expand business systems support to the service branch.
Work under the task order will broaden CACI’s experience in designing, developing, configuring, certifying and accrediting hardware and software intended to help secure the Navy’s industrial control systems.
The order was awarded through the SPAWAR Integrated Cyber Operations contract vehicle.