A C-130 aeromedical evacuation trainer that CAE built for the U.S. Air Force is now fully operational and ready for training.
CAE said Monday the C-130 Aeromedical Evacuation Training System includes a motion platform and works to train aeromedical crews for pre-flight, emergency procedures and in-flight patient care.
The motion system is designed to replicate vibrations and turbulence that often occur during take-off, landing and in-flight, CAE added.
CAE’s healthcare arm also provided human patient simulators and a curriculum that includes a portable instructor operator station, in an effort to give users full control and customization of various training scenarios.
The company currently develops aeromedical trainers designed to replicate the Air Force’s C-17 transport aircraft and KC-135 tankers that are configured for aeromedical missions.
The C-17 and KC-135 trainers will also feature motion systems and will be delivered later this year, CAE noted.
CAE-Built C-130 Aeromedical Evacuation Trainer for Air Force Becomes Fully Operational
