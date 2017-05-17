CAE has completed a one-year modernization effort on the German navy’s Sea King MK41 helicopter simulator, which has re-entered service at the Nordholz Naval Airbase in Germany.
The company said Tuesday it carried out a series of updates on the Sea King simulator such as the addition of a CAE Medallion-6000 image generator with Common Database architecture; upgraded avionics; optimized synthetic and tactical environment simulation software; new vibration system; and an updated instructor operator station, among others.
The CDB architecture will work to support networked training across Germany’s armed forces, CAE added.
The German navy originally performed Sea King training on a basic instrument flight rules training device that CAE built in the mid-1970s.
CAE turned the training device into a full-mission simulator to support a range of tasks that were previously unavailable, such as ship deck landings and night vision goggle training.
CAE Completes Helicopter Simulator Upgrade for German Navy
