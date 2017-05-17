CloudPassage has partnered with Carahsoft to offer on-demand server and workload security service to the public sector through the latter’s positions on the General Services Administration Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicles.
Carahsoft said Tuesday that it will act as master government aggregator of CloudPassage’s Halo platform in an effort to help agencies protect servers in cloud computing environments.
Halo is designed to protect workloads, instances and containers stored in data centers as well as private and public clouds as well as help organizations manage information technology security controls.
“With the addition of CloudPassage, we are extending our cybersecurity portfolio to the cloud,” said Brian O’Donnell, vice president at Carahsoft.
CloudPassage’s platform secured a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Ready status last year through the FedRAMP Accelerated process.
Carahsoft, CloudPassage Partner to Offer Workload Security Platform in Public Sector
