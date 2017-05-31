Carahsoft Technology has agreed to resell a Dell EMC-built converged infrastructure system to public sector organizations through the General Services Administration‘s Schedule 70 governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle.
Dell EMC’s VxBlock System will work to help customer agencies modernize data centers and simplify information technology functions, Carahsoft said Tuesday.
VxBlock is powered by Intel‘s Xeon processor and employs computation, network, storage and virtualization tools from Dell EMC, Cisco and VMware.
Maryam Emdadi Smith, director of the Dell EMC solutions team at Carahsoft, said Carahsoft will collaborate with channel partners in an effort to help drive demand for VxBlock Systems across the government sector.
Bob Wambach, vice president of marketing for Dell EMC, noted that thousands of customers use the company’s platform to manage workloads.
Carahsoft to Resell Dell EMC’s Converged Infrastructure Offering to Govt Sector
