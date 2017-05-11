Carbon Black, Air Force Life Cycle Mgmt Center Sign CRADA to Boost Cyber Capacity at Hanscom AFB

Carbon Black and the electronics systems development division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center have entered a cooperative research and development agreement to strengthen cybersecurity at the Hanscom Air Force Base Collaboration and Innovation Center.
The U.S. Air Force said Wednesday that the agreement provides an opportunity for Carbon Black to deploy its endpoint security technology on the HCIC network and help perform identification, prevention, tracking and response activities at the endpoint level.
The service branch added that the CRADA will also help the facility offer continued cybersecurity information, assistance and training services for academic, industry and government organizations that seek research, development, test and evaluation environments.
“We are really looking forward to experimenting with Carbon Black, learning from this opportunity and sharing these lessons across the Air Force,” said Mike Canavan, electronic systems development division chief at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
“To dramatically improve cyber resiliency and data asset protection, I aim to collaborate with key contributors and leverage multiple, diverse capabilities to combat adversaries in the digital age,” noted Lt. Gen. William Bender, chief of information dominance and chief information officer at the office of the secretary of the Air Force.
